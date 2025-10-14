AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get AdEx price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ADX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy ADX

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of AdEx % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.0991 $0.0991 $0.0991 -2.46% USD Actual Prediction AdEx Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, AdEx could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.0991 in 2025. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, AdEx could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.104055 in 2026. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ADX is $ 0.109257 with a 10.25% growth rate. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ADX is $ 0.114720 with a 15.76% growth rate. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADX in 2029 is $ 0.120456 along with 21.55% growth rate. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADX in 2030 is $ 0.126479 along with 27.63% growth rate. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of AdEx could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.206021. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of AdEx could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.335587. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.0991 0.00%

2026 $ 0.104055 5.00%

2027 $ 0.109257 10.25%

2028 $ 0.114720 15.76%

2029 $ 0.120456 21.55%

2030 $ 0.126479 27.63%

2031 $ 0.132803 34.01%

2032 $ 0.139443 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.146415 47.75%

2034 $ 0.153736 55.13%

2035 $ 0.161423 62.89%

2036 $ 0.169494 71.03%

2037 $ 0.177969 79.59%

2038 $ 0.186867 88.56%

2039 $ 0.196211 97.99%

2040 $ 0.206021 107.89% Show More Short Term AdEx Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 14, 2025(Today) $ 0.0991 0.00%

October 15, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.099113 0.01%

October 21, 2025(This Week) $ 0.099195 0.10%

November 13, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.099507 0.41% AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ADX on October 14, 2025(Today) , is $0.0991 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 15, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ADX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.099113 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction This Week By October 21, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ADX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.099195 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ADX is $0.099507 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current AdEx Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0991$ 0.0991 $ 0.0991 Price Change (24H) -2.46% Market Cap $ 14.66M$ 14.66M $ 14.66M Circulation Supply 147.90M 147.90M 147.90M Volume (24H) $ 21.00K$ 21.00K $ 21.00K Volume (24H) -- The latest ADX price is $ 0.0991. It has a 24-hour change of -2.46%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.00K. Furthermore, ADX has a circulating supply of 147.90M and a total market capitalization of $ 14.66M. View Live ADX Price

How to Buy AdEx (ADX) Trying to buy ADX? You can now purchase ADX via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy AdEx and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy ADX Now

AdEx Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on AdEx live price page, the current price of AdEx is 0.0991USD. The circulating supply of AdEx(ADX) is 0.00 ADX , giving it a market capitalization of $14.66M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 0.001099 $ 0.1086 $ 0.0969

7 Days -0.08% $ -0.009000 $ 0.1361 $ 0.0862

30 Days -0.23% $ -0.031 $ 0.1361 $ 0.0862 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, AdEx has shown a price movement of $0.001099 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, AdEx was trading at a high of $0.1361 and a low of $0.0862 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.08% . This recent trend showcases ADX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, AdEx has experienced a -0.23% change, reflecting approximately $-0.031 to its value. This indicates that ADX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete AdEx price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full ADX Price History

How Does AdEx (ADX) Price Prediction Module Work? The AdEx Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ADX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for AdEx over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ADX, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of AdEx. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ADX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ADX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of AdEx.

Why is ADX Price Prediction Important?

ADX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is ADX worth investing now? According to your predictions, ADX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of ADX next month? According to the AdEx (ADX) price prediction tool, the forecasted ADX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 ADX cost in 2026? The price of 1 AdEx (ADX) today is $0.0991 . According to the prediction module above, ADX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of ADX in 2027? AdEx (ADX) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ADX by 2027. What is the estimated price target of ADX in 2028? According to your price prediction input, AdEx (ADX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of ADX in 2029? According to your price prediction input, AdEx (ADX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 ADX cost in 2030? The price of 1 AdEx (ADX) today is $0.0991 . According to the prediction module above, ADX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the ADX price prediction for 2040? AdEx (ADX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ADX by 2040. Sign Up Now