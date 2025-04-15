Tree Stuck in Cat Price (TREEINCAT)
The live price of Tree Stuck in Cat (TREEINCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 499.91K USD. TREEINCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tree Stuck in Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tree Stuck in Cat price change within the day is -13.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.71M USD
During today, the price change of Tree Stuck in Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tree Stuck in Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tree Stuck in Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tree Stuck in Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+151.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+97.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tree Stuck in Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-13.68%
-34.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A playful paradox in a universe where trees get stuck in cats. Innovation meets imagination presented in the form of games, art, music and AI. This bizarre fusion of nature and chaos turns expectations upside down, capturing the essence of the Animal Plant meta before it was even a trend. It’s a movement driven by humor, philosophy, and sheer absurdity, where confusion meets creativity. With a passionate community fueling stunning art, music, and games, TREEINCAT isn’t just a meme, it’s an experience redefining what crypto projects can be.
