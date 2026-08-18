Wrapped eETH Price Today

The live Wrapped eETH (WEETH) price today is ￡ 2,086.53, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEETH to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 2,086.53 per WEETH.

Wrapped eETH currently ranks #7971 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.41B, with a circulating supply of 1.63M WEETH. During the last 24 hours, WEETH traded between ￡ 2,086.53 (low) and ￡ 2,130.55 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 3,868.20216316304132, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,095.346505501700279.

In short-term performance, WEETH moved -0.05% in the last hour and +1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 164.53.

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Market Information

Rank No.7971 Market Cap ￡ 3.41B￡ 3.41B ￡ 3.41B Volume (24H) ￡ 164.53￡ 164.53 ￡ 164.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.41B￡ 3.41B ￡ 3.41B Circulation Supply 1.63M 1.63M 1.63M Total Supply 1,632,031.61611414 1,632,031.61611414 1,632,031.61611414 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Wrapped eETH is ￡ 3.41B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 164.53. The circulating supply of WEETH is 1.63M, with a total supply of 1632031.61611414. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.41B.