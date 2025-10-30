SolControl (SCTRL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00296632$ 0.00296632 $ 0.00296632 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -12.87% Price Change (7D) +2.16% Price Change (7D) +2.16%

SolControl (SCTRL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SCTRL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SCTRL's all-time high price is $ 0.00296632, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SCTRL has changed by -- over the past hour, -12.87% over 24 hours, and +2.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SolControl (SCTRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 405.22K$ 405.22K $ 405.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 405.22K$ 405.22K $ 405.22K Circulation Supply 1.01B 1.01B 1.01B Total Supply 1,011,714,374.29149 1,011,714,374.29149 1,011,714,374.29149

The current Market Cap of SolControl is $ 405.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCTRL is 1.01B, with a total supply of 1011714374.29149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 405.22K.