SolControl (SCTRL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SolControl (SCTRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SolControl (SCTRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SolControl (SCTRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 222.94K
Total Supply:
$ 1.01B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.01B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 222.94K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00296632
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00016882
Current Price:
$ 0.00022138
SolControl (SCTRL) Information

The Biggest Reward Project on Solana

Recurring Solana Rewards Receive Sol every Hour, every Week, and Once at the end of the Month in a Large Payout

SolCtrl represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency tokens operate on the Solana blockchain. Rather than functioning as a simple reward or speculative asset, SolCtrl has been engineered to align the interests of all holders—from small holders to whales—toward the common goal of project growth and long-term success.

The core innovation lies in a multi-faceted incentive structure that rewards holding, provides consistent returns, and offers a significant payout at the end of the month. This structure transforms the typical relationship users have with tokens, creating a community that chases project growth rather than short-term price movements.

TOKENOMICS We are the first project in the history of DeFi to cover 100% of your buy fee. Experience the largest reward project while getting a bag larger than your original purchase when buying through the website.

Official Website:
https://www.solctrl.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.solctrl.com/SOLCtrl_Whitepaper.pdf

SolControl (SCTRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SolControl (SCTRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SCTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SCTRL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SCTRL's tokenomics, explore SCTRL token's live price!

SCTRL Price Prediction

Want to know where SCTRL might be heading? Our SCTRL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

