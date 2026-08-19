Shadow Price Today

The live Shadow (SHADOW) price today is $ 0.448435, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHADOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.448435 per SHADOW.

Shadow currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 439,391, with a circulating supply of 979.86K SHADOW. During the last 24 hours, SHADOW traded between $ 0.443917 (low) and $ 0.452827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 215.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.334448.

In short-term performance, SHADOW moved +0.03% in the last hour and -2.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.96K.

Shadow (SHADOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 439.39K$ 439.39K $ 439.39K Volume (24H) $ 5.96K$ 5.96K $ 5.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Circulation Supply 979.86K 979.86K 979.86K Total Supply 4,024,994.188323321 4,024,994.188323321 4,024,994.188323321

The current Market Cap of Shadow is $ 439.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.96K. The circulating supply of SHADOW is 979.86K, with a total supply of 4024994.188323321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.80M.