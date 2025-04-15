Native Price (NATIVE)
The live price of Native (NATIVE) today is 0.00001466 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.45M USD. NATIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Native Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Native price change within the day is +5.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NATIVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Native to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Native to USD was $ -0.0000099610.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Native to USD was $ -0.0000098449.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Native to USD was $ -0.00008721080093575947.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000099610
|-67.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000098449
|-67.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00008721080093575947
|-85.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Native: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.14%
+5.82%
-16.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value. Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE. Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native. Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol. Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse. You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
