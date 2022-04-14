Native (NATIVE) Tokenomics
Native (NATIVE) Information
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value.
Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE.
Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native.
Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol.
Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse.
You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
Understanding the tokenomics of Native (NATIVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NATIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NATIVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
