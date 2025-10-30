Mintify (MINT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00109348 $ 0.00109348 $ 0.00109348 24H Low $ 0.00118045 $ 0.00118045 $ 0.00118045 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00109348$ 0.00109348 $ 0.00109348 24H High $ 0.00118045$ 0.00118045 $ 0.00118045 All Time High $ 0.059905$ 0.059905 $ 0.059905 Lowest Price $ 0.00109348$ 0.00109348 $ 0.00109348 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -7.17% Price Change (7D) -20.60% Price Change (7D) -20.60%

Mintify (MINT) real-time price is $0.00109564. Over the past 24 hours, MINT traded between a low of $ 0.00109348 and a high of $ 0.00118045, showing active market volatility. MINT's all-time high price is $ 0.059905, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00109348.

In terms of short-term performance, MINT has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -7.17% over 24 hours, and -20.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mintify (MINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 540.15K$ 540.15K $ 540.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Circulation Supply 493.00M 493.00M 493.00M Total Supply 999,995,230.2968059 999,995,230.2968059 999,995,230.2968059

The current Market Cap of Mintify is $ 540.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINT is 493.00M, with a total supply of 999995230.2968059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.