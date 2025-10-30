Memory (MEM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03452677 $ 0.03452677 $ 0.03452677 24H Low $ 0.03699169 $ 0.03699169 $ 0.03699169 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03452677$ 0.03452677 $ 0.03452677 24H High $ 0.03699169$ 0.03699169 $ 0.03699169 All Time High $ 0.120607$ 0.120607 $ 0.120607 Lowest Price $ 0.03452677$ 0.03452677 $ 0.03452677 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -5.65% Price Change (7D) -9.70% Price Change (7D) -9.70%

Memory (MEM) real-time price is $0.03464194. Over the past 24 hours, MEM traded between a low of $ 0.03452677 and a high of $ 0.03699169, showing active market volatility. MEM's all-time high price is $ 0.120607, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03452677.

In terms of short-term performance, MEM has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -5.65% over 24 hours, and -9.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Memory (MEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.93M$ 34.93M $ 34.93M Circulation Supply 75.07M 75.07M 75.07M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Memory is $ 2.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEM is 75.07M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.93M.