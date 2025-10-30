Mars Protocol (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01467474 $ 0.01467474 $ 0.01467474 24H Low $ 0.017675 $ 0.017675 $ 0.017675 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01467474$ 0.01467474 $ 0.01467474 24H High $ 0.017675$ 0.017675 $ 0.017675 All Time High $ 0.512804$ 0.512804 $ 0.512804 Lowest Price $ 0.0000015$ 0.0000015 $ 0.0000015 Price Change (1H) -1.48% Price Change (1D) +1.03% Price Change (7D) -20.16% Price Change (7D) -20.16%

Mars Protocol (MARS) real-time price is $0.01540976. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0.01467474 and a high of $ 0.017675, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.512804, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000015.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by -1.48% over the past hour, +1.03% over 24 hours, and -20.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.02M$ 4.02M $ 4.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.89M$ 6.89M $ 6.89M Circulation Supply 266.47M 266.47M 266.47M Total Supply 457,083,938.78 457,083,938.78 457,083,938.78

The current Market Cap of Mars Protocol is $ 4.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 266.47M, with a total supply of 457083938.78. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.89M.