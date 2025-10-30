Libra (LIBRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00829567 24H High $ 0.01842838 All Time High $ 0.752851 Lowest Price $ 0.00708354 Price Change (1H) +0.72% Price Change (1D) -23.14% Price Change (7D) -26.19%

Libra (LIBRA) real-time price is $0.00835928. Over the past 24 hours, LIBRA traded between a low of $ 0.00829567 and a high of $ 0.01842838, showing active market volatility. LIBRA's all-time high price is $ 0.752851, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00708354.

In terms of short-term performance, LIBRA has changed by +0.72% over the past hour, -23.14% over 24 hours, and -26.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Libra (LIBRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.14M$ 2.14M $ 2.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.36M$ 8.36M $ 8.36M Circulation Supply 256.42M 256.42M 256.42M Total Supply 999,989,442.256356 999,989,442.256356 999,989,442.256356

The current Market Cap of Libra is $ 2.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIBRA is 256.42M, with a total supply of 999989442.256356. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.36M.