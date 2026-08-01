INTERCELLAR Price Today

The live INTERCELLAR (CLR) price today is $ 0.00172839, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00172839 per CLR.

INTERCELLAR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 793,289, with a circulating supply of 458.98M CLR. During the last 24 hours, CLR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02278174, while the all-time low was $ 0.00165342.

In short-term performance, CLR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.10.

INTERCELLAR (CLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 793.29K$ 793.29K $ 793.29K Volume (24H) $ 6.10$ 6.10 $ 6.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 793.29K$ 793.29K $ 793.29K Circulation Supply 458.98M 458.98M 458.98M Total Supply 459,456,830.2084526 459,456,830.2084526 459,456,830.2084526

The current Market Cap of INTERCELLAR is $ 793.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.10. The circulating supply of CLR is 458.98M, with a total supply of 459456830.2084526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 793.29K.