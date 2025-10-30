Freya Protocol (FREYA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00999889 $ 0.00999889 $ 0.00999889 24H Low $ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00999889$ 0.00999889 $ 0.00999889 24H High $ 0.01233069$ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 All Time High $ 0.04563979$ 0.04563979 $ 0.04563979 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.25% Price Change (1D) +6.29% Price Change (7D) -27.07% Price Change (7D) -27.07%

Freya Protocol (FREYA) real-time price is $0.01062818. Over the past 24 hours, FREYA traded between a low of $ 0.00999889 and a high of $ 0.01233069, showing active market volatility. FREYA's all-time high price is $ 0.04563979, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FREYA has changed by -5.25% over the past hour, +6.29% over 24 hours, and -27.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.32M$ 5.32M $ 5.32M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.84M$ 5.84M $ 5.84M Circulation Supply 500.31M 500.31M 500.31M Total Supply 548,599,973.8588991 548,599,973.8588991 548,599,973.8588991

The current Market Cap of Freya Protocol is $ 5.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FREYA is 500.31M, with a total supply of 548599973.8588991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.84M.