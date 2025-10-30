Docker (DOCKERZXBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00470422 $ 0.00470422 $ 0.00470422 24H Low $ 0.0060633 $ 0.0060633 $ 0.0060633 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00470422$ 0.00470422 $ 0.00470422 24H High $ 0.0060633$ 0.0060633 $ 0.0060633 All Time High $ 0.00981968$ 0.00981968 $ 0.00981968 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) -22.38% Price Change (7D) -11.71% Price Change (7D) -11.71%

Docker (DOCKERZXBT) real-time price is $0.00470614. Over the past 24 hours, DOCKERZXBT traded between a low of $ 0.00470422 and a high of $ 0.0060633, showing active market volatility. DOCKERZXBT's all-time high price is $ 0.00981968, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DOCKERZXBT has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, -22.38% over 24 hours, and -11.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Docker (DOCKERZXBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.58M$ 4.58M $ 4.58M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.71M$ 4.71M $ 4.71M Circulation Supply 972.14M 972.14M 972.14M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Docker is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOCKERZXBT is 972.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71M.