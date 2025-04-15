Devin Price (DEVIN)
The live price of Devin (DEVIN) today is 0.00101875 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.02M USD. DEVIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Devin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Devin price change within the day is +5.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEVIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEVIN price information.
During today, the price change of Devin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Devin to USD was $ +0.0002578157.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Devin to USD was $ -0.0000294750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Devin to USD was $ -0.0002513607719322391.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002578157
|+25.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000294750
|-2.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002513607719322391
|-19.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Devin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+5.88%
+305.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI Memecoin where Dev is AI AI made the token fully at Standford University on its own without the help of humans
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEVIN to VND
₫26.12176875
|1 DEVIN to AUD
A$0.0015994375
|1 DEVIN to GBP
￡0.0007640625
|1 DEVIN to EUR
€0.0008965
|1 DEVIN to USD
$0.00101875
|1 DEVIN to MYR
RM0.0044825
|1 DEVIN to TRY
₺0.03875325
|1 DEVIN to JPY
¥0.1458035
|1 DEVIN to RUB
₽0.0837921875
|1 DEVIN to INR
₹0.0875819375
|1 DEVIN to IDR
Rp17.2669465625
|1 DEVIN to KRW
₩1.4491413125
|1 DEVIN to PHP
₱0.058089125
|1 DEVIN to EGP
￡E.0.05195625
|1 DEVIN to BRL
R$0.0059596875
|1 DEVIN to CAD
C$0.001405875
|1 DEVIN to BDT
৳0.1237679375
|1 DEVIN to NGN
₦1.6352261875
|1 DEVIN to UAH
₴0.042054
|1 DEVIN to VES
Bs0.07233125
|1 DEVIN to PKR
Rs0.285759375
|1 DEVIN to KZT
₸0.527569875
|1 DEVIN to THB
฿0.0341586875
|1 DEVIN to TWD
NT$0.0330584375
|1 DEVIN to AED
د.إ0.0037388125
|1 DEVIN to CHF
Fr0.0008251875
|1 DEVIN to HKD
HK$0.0078953125
|1 DEVIN to MAD
.د.م0.009433625
|1 DEVIN to MXN
$0.0204666875