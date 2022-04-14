Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cryptex Finance (CTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cryptex Finance (CTX) Information CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Official Website: https://cryptex.finance/ Buy CTX Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.44M
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.49M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.62M
All-Time High: $ 44.13
All-Time Low: $ 0.790108
Current Price: $ 1.66

Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptex Finance (CTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTX's tokenomics, explore CTX token's live price!

