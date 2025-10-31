ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00002143 24H High $ 0.00002296 All Time High $ 0.00010298 Lowest Price $ 0.00002143 Price Change (1H) -1.05% Price Change (1D) -6.24% Price Change (7D) -32.40%

ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) real-time price is $0.0000213. Over the past 24 hours, CMPSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00002143 and a high of $ 0.00002296, showing active market volatility. CMPSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00010298, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002143.

In terms of short-term performance, CMPSTR has changed by -1.05% over the past hour, -6.24% over 24 hours, and -32.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.05K Circulation Supply 931.60M Total Supply 931,596,964.5336446

The current Market Cap of ComputerStrategy is $ 20.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CMPSTR is 931.60M, with a total supply of 931596964.5336446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.05K.