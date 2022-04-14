Composite (CMST) Tokenomics
COMPOSITE - CMST is a collateralized stablecoin for Interchain built on Comdex chain. Inspired mainly by the robust and reliable model built by MakerDao for $DAI stablecoin, $CMST can be minted permissionless-ly as a debt against collateralized CDPs of interchain assets.
Composite can be minted on https://harborprotocol.one/home . Users can choose from a wide range of Cosmos ecosystem assets and interchain assets as collateral to mint $CMST. $CMST’s mechanism is designed to be the most reliable model for stablecoins, which is censorship-resistant, permissionless, and decentralized.
Composite is a stablecoin designed to be a stable representation of purchasing power and is therefore soft pegged to $1; however, as the global macro landscape develops, that may be subject to change in the future.
CMST and Harbor Protocol References
Website: https://harborprotocol.one/home Mechanism Docs: https://docs.harborprotocol.one/ Code Audit Report: https://github.com/oak-security/audit-reports/tree/master/Comdex Community Channels: Harbor Protocol on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Harbor_Protocol Composite Money (CMST) on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Composite_Money Composite Money (CMST) Community Chat: https://t.me/Composite_Money Forum: https://forum.comdex.one/ Blog: https://blog.comdex.one
Understanding the tokenomics of Composite (CMST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CMST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CMST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
