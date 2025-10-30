Cod3x (CDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.071463 24H High $ 0.080174 All Time High $ 0.251359 Lowest Price $ 0.01749092 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -10.21% Price Change (7D) +12.57%

Cod3x (CDX) real-time price is $0.071944. Over the past 24 hours, CDX traded between a low of $ 0.071463 and a high of $ 0.080174, showing active market volatility. CDX's all-time high price is $ 0.251359, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01749092.

In terms of short-term performance, CDX has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -10.21% over 24 hours, and +12.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cod3x (CDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.53M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.53M Circulation Supply 49.08M Total Supply 49,076,466.76556558

The current Market Cap of Cod3x is $ 3.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDX is 49.08M, with a total supply of 49076466.76556558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.53M.