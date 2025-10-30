The live Cod3x price today is 0.071944 USD. Track real-time CDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CDX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Cod3x price today is 0.071944 USD. Track real-time CDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CDX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About CDX

CDX Price Info

CDX Whitepaper

CDX Official Website

CDX Tokenomics

CDX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cod3x Logo

Cod3x Price (CDX)

Unlisted

1 CDX to USD Live Price:

$0.071944
$0.071944$0.071944
-9.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cod3x (CDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:37:46 (UTC+8)

Cod3x (CDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.071463
$ 0.071463$ 0.071463
24H Low
$ 0.080174
$ 0.080174$ 0.080174
24H High

$ 0.071463
$ 0.071463$ 0.071463

$ 0.080174
$ 0.080174$ 0.080174

$ 0.251359
$ 0.251359$ 0.251359

$ 0.01749092
$ 0.01749092$ 0.01749092

-0.08%

-10.21%

+12.57%

+12.57%

Cod3x (CDX) real-time price is $0.071944. Over the past 24 hours, CDX traded between a low of $ 0.071463 and a high of $ 0.080174, showing active market volatility. CDX's all-time high price is $ 0.251359, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01749092.

In terms of short-term performance, CDX has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -10.21% over 24 hours, and +12.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cod3x (CDX) Market Information

$ 3.53M
$ 3.53M$ 3.53M

--
----

$ 3.53M
$ 3.53M$ 3.53M

49.08M
49.08M 49.08M

49,076,466.76556558
49,076,466.76556558 49,076,466.76556558

The current Market Cap of Cod3x is $ 3.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDX is 49.08M, with a total supply of 49076466.76556558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.53M.

Cod3x (CDX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ -0.00818788056459692.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ -0.0154348513.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ -0.0225273858.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ -0.0251440054197998.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00818788056459692-10.21%
30 Days$ -0.0154348513-21.45%
60 Days$ -0.0225273858-31.31%
90 Days$ -0.0251440054197998-25.89%

What is Cod3x (CDX)

Cod3x is an AI framework created in 2023 which powers more than 400,000 AI agents. With the new Cod3x Create app, this framework can be used by anyone to create financial and social AI agents in seconds with no code or technical skills required.

Users can stake the CDX token to increase their agent's capabilities, including increased trade frequency and premium data access. On launch, staking CDX will give access to alpha features.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cod3x (CDX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Cod3x Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cod3x (CDX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cod3x (CDX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cod3x.

Check the Cod3x price prediction now!

CDX to Local Currencies

Cod3x (CDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cod3x (CDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cod3x (CDX)

How much is Cod3x (CDX) worth today?
The live CDX price in USD is 0.071944 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CDX to USD price?
The current price of CDX to USD is $ 0.071944. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cod3x?
The market cap for CDX is $ 3.53M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CDX?
The circulating supply of CDX is 49.08M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CDX?
CDX achieved an ATH price of 0.251359 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CDX?
CDX saw an ATL price of 0.01749092 USD.
What is the trading volume of CDX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CDX is -- USD.
Will CDX go higher this year?
CDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:37:46 (UTC+8)

Cod3x (CDX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,042.67
$108,042.67$108,042.67

-3.10%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,778.97
$3,778.97$3,778.97

-4.37%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02597
$0.02597$0.02597

-29.41%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$186.44
$186.44$186.44

-5.24%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

+0.02%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,778.97
$3,778.97$3,778.97

-4.37%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,042.67
$108,042.67$108,042.67

-3.10%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$186.44
$186.44$186.44

-5.24%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4703
$2.4703$2.4703

-5.93%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18203
$0.18203$0.18203

-4.75%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.006490
$0.006490$0.006490

+29.80%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01518
$0.01518$0.01518

+51.80%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003216
$0.0003216$0.0003216

+414.56%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0030618
$0.0030618$0.0030618

+3,302.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0030618
$0.0030618$0.0030618

+3,302.00%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000179
$0.000000000000000000000179$0.000000000000000000000179

+98.88%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$1.1568
$1.1568$1.1568

+65.25%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136248
$0.136248$0.136248

+45.64%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002463
$0.0002463$0.0002463

+34.81%