The cbBTC Core Vault will whitelist a range of liquid collateral markets and continuously optimize risk-adjusted yield across those markets. This vault targets a higher risk level than Gauntlet's Prime Vaults. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.

cbBTC Core Morpho Vault (GTCBBTCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for cbBTC Core Morpho Vault (GTCBBTCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.23M Total Supply: $ 28.00 Circulating Supply: $ 28.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.23M All-Time High: $ 124,019 All-Time Low: $ 74,630 Current Price: $ 115,558

cbBTC Core Morpho Vault (GTCBBTCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of cbBTC Core Morpho Vault (GTCBBTCC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTCBBTCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTCBBTCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

