Capa (CAPA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00104864 24H High $ 0.00118645 All Time High $ 0.02191833 Lowest Price $ 0.00081283 Price Change (1H) -0.87% Price Change (1D) -9.31% Price Change (7D) -14.89%

Capa (CAPA) real-time price is $0.00105321. Over the past 24 hours, CAPA traded between a low of $ 0.00104864 and a high of $ 0.00118645, showing active market volatility. CAPA's all-time high price is $ 0.02191833, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00081283.

In terms of short-term performance, CAPA has changed by -0.87% over the past hour, -9.31% over 24 hours, and -14.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Capa (CAPA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 165.42K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 526.61K Circulation Supply 157.06M Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Capa is $ 165.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPA is 157.06M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 526.61K.