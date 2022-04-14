Bink AI (BINK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bink AI (BINK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bink AI (BINK) Information Bink AI monitors market trends and analyzes tickers, enabling effortless swaps, cross-chain bridging, meme token launches, and yield optimization. Utilizing advanced AI, it enhances trading efficiency and automates DeFi processes. The Bink OS AI Framework simplifies DEFAI integration for developers on BNB Chain, offering a scalable and seamless solution for building AI-driven DeFi applications. Official Website: https://bink.ai/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Bink-AI/BinkOS

Bink AI (BINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bink AI (BINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 362.08K Total Supply: $ 860.65M Circulating Supply: $ 860.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 362.08K All-Time High: $ 0.00237282 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00042071

Bink AI (BINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bink AI (BINK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BINK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BINK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BINK's tokenomics, explore BINK token's live price!

