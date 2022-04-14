Puffer (PUFFER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Puffer (PUFFER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Puffer (PUFFER) Information Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer's suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions. Official Website: https://www.puffer.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.puffer.fi/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4d1C297d39C5c1277964D0E3f8Aa901493664530

Puffer (PUFFER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puffer (PUFFER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.65M $ 36.65M $ 36.65M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 175.95M $ 175.95M $ 175.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 208.30M $ 208.30M $ 208.30M All-Time High: $ 1.0078 $ 1.0078 $ 1.0078 All-Time Low: $ 0.1379968490783011 $ 0.1379968490783011 $ 0.1379968490783011 Current Price: $ 0.2083 $ 0.2083 $ 0.2083 Learn more about Puffer (PUFFER) price

Puffer (PUFFER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Puffer (PUFFER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUFFER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUFFER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUFFER's tokenomics, explore PUFFER token's live price!

