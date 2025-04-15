Ampleforth Price (AMPL)
The live price of Ampleforth (AMPL) today is 1.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.11M USD. AMPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ampleforth Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ampleforth price change within the day is -3.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.53M USD
During today, the price change of Ampleforth to USD was $ -0.05142588573056.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ampleforth to USD was $ +0.2087528750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ampleforth to USD was $ +0.0418626250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ampleforth to USD was $ +0.0160143407801818.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.05142588573056
|-3.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2087528750
|+16.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0418626250
|+3.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0160143407801818
|+1.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ampleforth: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-3.95%
+31.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The smart commodity money with a unique elastic supply protocol. AMPL supply expands and contracts in response to it’s price deviating from a 1 USD target. Deviations result in a supply change of AMPLs once every 24 hours, increasing or decreasing the number of tokens in each holder’s wallet pro-rata. Ampleforth is the only asset in the world with this elastic supply property, and therefore has counter-cyclical trading pressure and is uncorrelated with other digital assets such as Bitcoin.
