SNX Logo

SNX Price(SNX)

USD

SNX (SNX) Live Price Chart

$0.6317
$0.6317$0.6317
+0.23%(1D)

SNX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of SNX (SNX) today is 0.6317 USD with a current market cap of $ 214.44M USD. SNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.53M USD
- SNX price change within the day is +0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 339.47M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNX price information.

SNX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SNX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00145+0.23%
30 Days$ -0.2144-25.34%
60 Days$ -0.384-37.81%
90 Days$ -1.1203-63.95%
SNX Price Change Today

Today, SNX recorded a change of $ +0.00145 (+0.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SNX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2144 (-25.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SNX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNX saw a change of $ -0.384 (-37.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SNX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.1203 (-63.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SNX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SNX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6185
$ 0.6185$ 0.6185

$ 0.6606
$ 0.6606$ 0.6606

$ 28.9291
$ 28.9291$ 28.9291

-0.07%

+0.23%

+3.52%

SNX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 214.44M
$ 214.44M$ 214.44M

$ 1.53M
$ 1.53M$ 1.53M

339.47M
339.47M 339.47M

What is SNX (SNX)

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.

SNX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SNX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SNX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SNX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SNX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SNX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SNX price prediction page.

SNX Price History

Tracing SNX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SNX price history page.

How to buy SNX (SNX)

Looking for how to buy SNX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SNX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SNX to Local Currencies

1 SNX to VND
16,197.4197
1 SNX to AUD
A$0.998086
1 SNX to GBP
0.473775
1 SNX to EUR
0.555896
1 SNX to USD
$0.6317
1 SNX to MYR
RM2.785797
1 SNX to TRY
24.023551
1 SNX to JPY
¥90.345734
1 SNX to RUB
51.957325
1 SNX to INR
54.345151
1 SNX to IDR
Rp10,706.778055
1 SNX to KRW
898.574299
1 SNX to PHP
36.038485
1 SNX to EGP
￡E.32.210383
1 SNX to BRL
R$3.695445
1 SNX to CAD
C$0.878063
1 SNX to BDT
76.745233
1 SNX to NGN
1,013.960621
1 SNX to UAH
26.076576
1 SNX to VES
Bs44.8507
1 SNX to PKR
Rs177.19185
1 SNX to KZT
327.132162
1 SNX to THB
฿21.218803
1 SNX to TWD
NT$20.454446
1 SNX to AED
د.إ2.318339
1 SNX to CHF
Fr0.511677
1 SNX to HKD
HK$4.895675
1 SNX to MAD
.د.م5.849542
1 SNX to MXN
$12.69717

SNX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SNX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SNX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SNX

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SNX
USD

1 SNX = 0.6317 USD

Trade

SNXUSDT
$0.6317
$0.6317$0.6317
-3.37%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee