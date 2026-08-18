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The live Zest Protocol price today is 0,14654 GBP.ZEST market cap is 21 394 840 GBP. Track real-time ZEST to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Zest Protocol price today is 0,14654 GBP.ZEST market cap is 21 394 840 GBP. Track real-time ZEST to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ZEST Price Info

What is ZEST

ZEST Whitepaper

ZEST Official Website

ZEST Tokenomics

ZEST Price Forecast

ZEST History

ZEST Buying Guide

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Zest Protocol Logo

Zest Protocol Price(ZEST)

1 ZEST to GBP Live Price:

￡0,1069596
￡0,1069596￡0,1069596
+4.70%1D
GBP
Zest Protocol (ZEST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:27:10 (UTC+8)

Zest Protocol Price Today

The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is ￡ 0,14654, with a 4,70% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,14654 per ZEST.

Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalisation at ￡ 21.39M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between ￡ 0,13648 (low) and ￡ 0,14691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,2543976443718951399, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0437632942869046233.

In short-term performance, ZEST moved +2,61% in the last hour and -10,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.12K.

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Market Information

No.478

￡ 21.39M
￡ 21.39M￡ 21.39M

￡ 82.12K
￡ 82.12K￡ 82.12K

￡ 146,54M
￡ 146,54M￡ 146,54M

146.00M
146.00M 146.00M

1 000 000 000
1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000

1 000 000 000
1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000

14,60%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is ￡ 21.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.12K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 146,54M.

Zest Protocol Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0,13648
￡ 0,13648￡ 0,13648
24H Low
￡ 0,14691
￡ 0,14691￡ 0,14691
24H High

￡ 0,13648
￡ 0,13648￡ 0,13648

￡ 0,14691
￡ 0,14691￡ 0,14691

￡ 0,2543976443718951399
￡ 0,2543976443718951399￡ 0,2543976443718951399

￡ 0,0437632942869046233
￡ 0,0437632942869046233￡ 0,0437632942869046233

+2,61%

+4,70%

-10,55%

-10,55%

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Zest Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0,0048014+4,70%
30 Days￡ -0,06805-31,72%
60 Days￡ -0,1118-43,28%
90 Days￡ +0,02692+22,50%
Zest Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ZEST recorded a change of ￡ +0,0048014 (+4,70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zest Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,06805 (-31,72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zest Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZEST saw a change of ￡ -0,1118 (-43,28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zest Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0,02692 (+22,50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Zest Protocol (ZEST)?

Check out the Zest Protocol Price History page now.

Analysis for Zest Protocol

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Zest Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Zest Protocol market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ZEST market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ZEST_USDT is currently trading above the 0.13972 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.13992, closely approaching this key level. The price remains confined within a narrow range between S1 and R1, where bulls and bears have temporarily reached equilibrium. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA indicators generating buy signals, indicating that the short-term trend structure has not undergone any fundamental reversal. The price is situated in the core zone of the pivot system, with limited room for upward or downward movement. Market participants are awaiting a directional breakout to confirm the next structural level. On the technical front, the MACD indicator displays a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling a weakening of short-term upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without reaching overbought or oversold extremes, suggesting stable market sentiment. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators highlight oscillatory behavior, with the fast and slow lines showing signs of stratification, lacking a unified directional impetus. Volatility remains low, and the Bollinger Bands are tightening, indicating that the market is in a phase of accumulating energy, with no significant signs of a one-sided acceleration yet. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.14036, less than 0.5% away from the current price, making it an immediate target for testing. On the downside, the first support level is at S1, positioned at 0.13872, approximately 0.8% below the current price, providing a buffer for potential short-term pullbacks. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.14136 and S2 at 0.13808, which define the boundaries of the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Zest Protocol

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZEST in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Zest Protocol (ZEST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zest Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zest Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZEST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zest Protocol Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Zest Protocol in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Zest Protocol? Buying ZEST is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Zest Protocol. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Zest Protocol (ZEST) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Zest Protocol will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Zest Protocol (ZEST) Guide

What can you do with Zest Protocol

Owning Zest Protocol allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Zest Protocol (ZEST) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zest Protocol (ZEST)

Zest Protocol is the leading Bitcoin lending protocol, enabling BTC holders to earn yield on their Bitcoin and borrow stablecoins against it. Zest Protocol is now building Bitcoin Collateral Vaults, the first lending market on Bitcoin L1 enabled by BitVM: BTC stays on the base layer while stablecoins are borrowed on EVM chains. Phase 1 launches with a guardian signer set. Phase 2 upgrades to fully trustless BTC-native verification via BitVM, removing every intermediary between collateral and credit.

Zest Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zest Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zest Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBNB Chain EcosystemDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zest Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:27:10 (UTC+8)

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Zest Protocol

ZEST USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZEST with leverage. Explore ZEST USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Zest Protocol (ZEST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zest Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEST/USDT
￡0,1065946
￡0,1065946￡0,1065946
+4,17%
578.72K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZEST-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ZEST
ZEST
GBP
GBP

1 ZEST = 0,1069742 GBP