Zest Protocol Price Today

The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is ￡ 0,14654, with a 4,70% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,14654 per ZEST.

Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalisation at ￡ 21.39M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between ￡ 0,13648 (low) and ￡ 0,14691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,2543976443718951399, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0437632942869046233.

In short-term performance, ZEST moved +2,61% in the last hour and -10,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.12K.

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Market Information

Rank No.478 Market Cap ￡ 21.39M￡ 21.39M ￡ 21.39M Volume (24H) ￡ 82.12K￡ 82.12K ￡ 82.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 146,54M￡ 146,54M ￡ 146,54M Circulation Supply 146.00M 146.00M 146.00M Max Supply 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 Total Supply 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 Circulation Rate 14,60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is ￡ 21.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.12K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 146,54M.