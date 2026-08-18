Zest Protocol Price(ZEST)
The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is ￡ 0,14654, with a 4,70% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,14654 per ZEST.
Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalisation at ￡ 21.39M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between ￡ 0,13648 (low) and ￡ 0,14691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,2543976443718951399, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0437632942869046233.
In short-term performance, ZEST moved +2,61% in the last hour and -10,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.12K.
No.478
14,60%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is ￡ 21.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.12K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 146,54M.
+2,61%
+4,70%
-10,55%
-10,55%
Track the price changes of Zest Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0,0048014
|+4,70%
|30 Days
|￡ -0,06805
|-31,72%
|60 Days
|￡ -0,1118
|-43,28%
|90 Days
|￡ +0,02692
|+22,50%
Today, ZEST recorded a change of ￡ +0,0048014 (+4,70%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,06805 (-31,72%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZEST saw a change of ￡ -0,1118 (-43,28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0,02692 (+22,50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Zest Protocol (ZEST)?
Check out the Zest Protocol Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Zest Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ZEST market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ZEST_USDT is currently trading above the 0.13972 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.13992, closely approaching this key level. The price remains confined within a narrow range between S1 and R1, where bulls and bears have temporarily reached equilibrium. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA indicators generating buy signals, indicating that the short-term trend structure has not undergone any fundamental reversal. The price is situated in the core zone of the pivot system, with limited room for upward or downward movement. Market participants are awaiting a directional breakout to confirm the next structural level. On the technical front, the MACD indicator displays a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling a weakening of short-term upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without reaching overbought or oversold extremes, suggesting stable market sentiment. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators highlight oscillatory behavior, with the fast and slow lines showing signs of stratification, lacking a unified directional impetus. Volatility remains low, and the Bollinger Bands are tightening, indicating that the market is in a phase of accumulating energy, with no significant signs of a one-sided acceleration yet. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.14036, less than 0.5% away from the current price, making it an immediate target for testing. On the downside, the first support level is at S1, positioned at 0.13872, approximately 0.8% below the current price, providing a buffer for potential short-term pullbacks. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.14136 and S2 at 0.13808, which define the boundaries of the current trading range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Zest Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Zest Protocol is the leading Bitcoin lending protocol, enabling BTC holders to earn yield on their Bitcoin and borrow stablecoins against it. Zest Protocol is now building Bitcoin Collateral Vaults, the first lending market on Bitcoin L1 enabled by BitVM: BTC stays on the base layer while stablecoins are borrowed on EVM chains. Phase 1 launches with a guardian signer set. Phase 2 upgrades to fully trustless BTC-native verification via BitVM, removing every intermediary between collateral and credit.
For a more in-depth understanding of Zest Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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