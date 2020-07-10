Trustswap Price Today

The live Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) price today is ￡ 0.03167, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUSTSWAP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03167 per TRUSTSWAP.

Trustswap currently ranks #1267 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.17M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M TRUSTSWAP. During the last 24 hours, TRUSTSWAP traded between ￡ 0.03164 (low) and ￡ 0.03336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 3.6663571027, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.009145702494422.

In short-term performance, TRUSTSWAP moved -1.59% in the last hour and -10.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 6.25K.

Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) Market Information

Rank No.1267 Market Cap ￡ 3.17M￡ 3.17M ￡ 3.17M Volume (24H) ￡ 6.25K￡ 6.25K ￡ 6.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.17M￡ 3.17M ￡ 3.17M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,995,164.26708125 99,995,164.26708125 99,995,164.26708125 Issue Date 2020-07-10 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Trustswap is ￡ 3.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 6.25K. The circulating supply of TRUSTSWAP is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99995164.26708125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.17M.