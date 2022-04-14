SWGT (SWGT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SWGT (SWGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SWGT (SWGT) Information SmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace. Official Website: https://swg.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yMD6hZF9_8JchCwIT_QCW9vShkx9b9fu/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xc8bf8bc34874e07f6a0d4abc8be22ba9e372631b Buy SWGT Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.30M
All-Time High: $ 6.12
All-Time Low: $ 0.05631742824637332
Current Price: $ 0.0653

SWGT (SWGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SWGT (SWGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWGT's tokenomics, explore SWGT token's live price!

