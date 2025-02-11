SWGT

SmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace.

NameSWGT

RankNo.3420

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2532902267169131,2025-02-11

Lowest Price0.07671543403046714,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SWGT/USDT
SWGT
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SWGT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SWGT/USDT
SWGT
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SWGT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...