Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.

Stargaze Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stargaze, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STARS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stargaze price prediction page.

Stargaze Price History

Tracing STARS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STARS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stargaze price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stargaze What is the price of Stargaze (STARS) today? The live price of Stargaze (STARS) is 0.001935 USD . What is the market cap of Stargaze (STARS)? The current market cap of Stargaze is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STARS by its real-time market price of 0.001935 USD . What is the circulating supply of Stargaze (STARS)? The current circulating supply of Stargaze (STARS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Stargaze (STARS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Stargaze (STARS) is 0.010069 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Stargaze (STARS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Stargaze (STARS) is $ 10.76K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

