What is StarHeroes (STAR)

Introducing StarHeroes by STAR Studio, a pioneering web3 gaming experience that transcends conventional space-shooters. With the backing from GameSwift, a Microsoft grant, and top industry leaders from Cyberpunk2077, The Witcher, and Ubisoft, StarHeroes emerges as the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed for esports.

Additionally, you can:

StarHeroes Price Prediction

StarHeroes Price History

How to buy StarHeroes (STAR)

STAR to Local Currencies

StarHeroes Resource

What is the price of StarHeroes (STAR) today? The live price of StarHeroes (STAR) is 0.006842 USD . What is the market cap of StarHeroes (STAR)? The current market cap of StarHeroes is $ 4.16M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STAR by its real-time market price of 0.006842 USD . What is the circulating supply of StarHeroes (STAR)? The current circulating supply of StarHeroes (STAR) is 608.16M USD . What was the highest price of StarHeroes (STAR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of StarHeroes (STAR) is 1.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StarHeroes (STAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of StarHeroes (STAR) is $ 136.89K USD .

