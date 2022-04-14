Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Information SMURFCAT (Also known as Shailushai) is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Smurf Cat internet meme originally created by Nate Hallinan, and newly popularized by TikTok. The meme plays on the idea that the Smurf Cat in the image is truly un-photoshopped, and that he is indeed, real. Official Website: https://smurfcat.eth.limo Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xff836a5821e69066c87e268bc51b849fab94240c Buy SMURFCAT Now!

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.11M $ 4.11M $ 4.11M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 93.81B $ 93.81B $ 93.81B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00042251 $ 0.00042251 $ 0.00042251 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000030302868553 $ 0.000000030302868553 $ 0.000000030302868553 Current Price: $ 0.00004385 $ 0.00004385 $ 0.00004385 Learn more about Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) price

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMURFCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMURFCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMURFCAT's tokenomics, explore SMURFCAT token's live price!

How to Buy SMURFCAT Interested in adding Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SMURFCAT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SMURFCAT on MEXC now!

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Price History Analysing the price history of SMURFCAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SMURFCAT Price History now!

SMURFCAT Price Prediction Want to know where SMURFCAT might be heading? Our SMURFCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SMURFCAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!