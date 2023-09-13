SMURFCAT

SMURFCAT (Also known as Shailushai) is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Smurf Cat internet meme originally created by Nate Hallinan, and newly popularized by TikTok. The meme plays on the idea that the Smurf Cat in the image is truly un-photoshopped, and that he is indeed, real.

NameSMURFCAT

RankNo.1561

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply93,809,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000397513294959806,2023-10-27

Lowest Price0.000000030302868553,2023-09-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Loading...