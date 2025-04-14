What is Rocket Pool (RPL)

Rocket Pool is a first of its kind ETH2 Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community owned, decentralised, trustless and compatible with staking in Ethereum 2.0.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction

Rocket Pool Price History

How to buy Rocket Pool (RPL)

RPL to Local Currencies

Rocket Pool Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rocket Pool, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rocket Pool What is the price of Rocket Pool (RPL) today? The live price of Rocket Pool (RPL) is 3.694 USD . What is the market cap of Rocket Pool (RPL)? The current market cap of Rocket Pool is $ 78.70M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RPL by its real-time market price of 3.694 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rocket Pool (RPL)? The current circulating supply of Rocket Pool (RPL) is 21.30M USD . What was the highest price of Rocket Pool (RPL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Rocket Pool (RPL) is 65.19 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rocket Pool (RPL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rocket Pool (RPL) is $ 1.19M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

