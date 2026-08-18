RollX Price Today

The live RollX (ROLL) price today is ￡ 0.1397, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROLL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1397 per ROLL.

RollX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROLL. During the last 24 hours, ROLL traded between ￡ 0.13648 (low) and ￡ 0.14093 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ROLL moved -0.21% in the last hour and +2.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 51.53K.

RollX (ROLL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 51.53K￡ 51.53K ￡ 51.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 139.70M￡ 139.70M ￡ 139.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of RollX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 51.53K. The circulating supply of ROLL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 139.70M.