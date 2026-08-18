RollX Price(ROLL)
The live RollX (ROLL) price today is ￡ 0.1397, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROLL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1397 per ROLL.
RollX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROLL. During the last 24 hours, ROLL traded between ￡ 0.13648 (low) and ￡ 0.14093 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, ROLL moved -0.21% in the last hour and +2.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 51.53K.
BASE
The current Market Cap of RollX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 51.53K. The circulating supply of ROLL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 139.70M.
-0.21%
+1.51%
+2.91%
+2.91%
Track the price changes of RollX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0015171
|+1.51%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.0823
|+143.37%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.05551
|+65.93%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.02607
|+22.94%
Today, ROLL recorded a change of ￡ +0.0015171 (+1.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0823 (+143.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ROLL saw a change of ￡ +0.05551 (+65.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.02607 (+22.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RollX (ROLL)?
Check out the RollX Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate RollX recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ROLL market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
**Market Structure** ROLL_USDT, on the 4-hour timeframe, is currently trading at $0.03158, which sits 2.57% above the central pivot point of $0.03079. The price is within the testing range of R1 ($0.03239). Both the short-term moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, with the price hovering near the upper band of the moving average system. At present, the market structure remains in the upper half of the central pivot zone, leaving approximately 7.5% room before reaching R2 ($0.03395). **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, with both the fast and slow lines positioned close to the zero axis. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, without crossing into overbought territory, indicating that there is still potential for further momentum expansion. Short-term indicators and the moving average system show consistent directional alignment, suggesting that bullish momentum remains concentrated. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 at $0.03239 (2.56% above the current price) serves as a near-term observation level, while R2 at $0.03395 (7.5% above the current price) acts as a longer-term reference point. On the downside, the central pivot at $0.03079 (2.5% above the current price) forms one support level, whereas S1 at $0.02923 (7.44% below the current price) provides another key retracement reference zone.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of RollX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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RollX is a Base native, decentralized trading platform for spot and perpetual markets, designed to deliver centralized exchange level performance while preserving the transparency and self custody of decentralized finance. It is built to function as a unified liquidity and risk engine for the onchain asset economy, addressing a core structural challenge: transforming asset issuance into deep, efficiently priced, and professionally executed markets. By integrating spot trading, perpetual futures, collateral management, and risk controls into a single coherent architecture, RollX reduces liquidity fragmentation, improves capital efficiency, and enables institutional-grade execution across the Base ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of RollX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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