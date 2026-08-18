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The live RollX price today is 0.1397 GBP.ROLL market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ROLL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live RollX price today is 0.1397 GBP.ROLL market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ROLL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ROLL

ROLL Price Info

What is ROLL

ROLL Whitepaper

ROLL Official Website

ROLL Tokenomics

ROLL Price Forecast

ROLL History

ROLL Buying Guide

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ROLL Spot

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RollX Price(ROLL)

1 ROLL to GBP Live Price:

￡0.1019883
￡0.1019883￡0.1019883
+1.51%1D
GBP
RollX (ROLL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:59:32 (UTC+8)

RollX Price Today

The live RollX (ROLL) price today is ￡ 0.1397, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROLL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1397 per ROLL.

RollX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROLL. During the last 24 hours, ROLL traded between ￡ 0.13648 (low) and ￡ 0.14093 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ROLL moved -0.21% in the last hour and +2.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 51.53K.

RollX (ROLL) Market Information

--
----

￡ 51.53K
￡ 51.53K￡ 51.53K

￡ 139.70M
￡ 139.70M￡ 139.70M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of RollX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 51.53K. The circulating supply of ROLL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 139.70M.

RollX Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.13648
￡ 0.13648￡ 0.13648
24H Low
￡ 0.14093
￡ 0.14093￡ 0.14093
24H High

￡ 0.13648
￡ 0.13648￡ 0.13648

￡ 0.14093
￡ 0.14093￡ 0.14093

--
----

--
----

-0.21%

+1.51%

+2.91%

+2.91%

RollX (ROLL) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of RollX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0015171+1.51%
30 Days￡ +0.0823+143.37%
60 Days￡ +0.05551+65.93%
90 Days￡ +0.02607+22.94%
RollX Price Change Today

Today, ROLL recorded a change of ￡ +0.0015171 (+1.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RollX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0823 (+143.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RollX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROLL saw a change of ￡ +0.05551 (+65.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RollX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.02607 (+22.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RollX (ROLL)?

Check out the RollX Price History page now.

Analysis for RollX

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate RollX recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

RollX market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ROLL market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

**Market Structure** ROLL_USDT, on the 4-hour timeframe, is currently trading at $0.03158, which sits 2.57% above the central pivot point of $0.03079. The price is within the testing range of R1 ($0.03239). Both the short-term moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, with the price hovering near the upper band of the moving average system. At present, the market structure remains in the upper half of the central pivot zone, leaving approximately 7.5% room before reaching R2 ($0.03395). **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, with both the fast and slow lines positioned close to the zero axis. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, without crossing into overbought territory, indicating that there is still potential for further momentum expansion. Short-term indicators and the moving average system show consistent directional alignment, suggesting that bullish momentum remains concentrated. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 at $0.03239 (2.56% above the current price) serves as a near-term observation level, while R2 at $0.03395 (7.5% above the current price) acts as a longer-term reference point. On the downside, the central pivot at $0.03079 (2.5% above the current price) forms one support level, whereas S1 at $0.02923 (7.44% below the current price) provides another key retracement reference zone.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence RollX's prices?

RollX (ROLL) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem expansion
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi tokens
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Community engagement and adoption rates
9. Competition from similar blockchain projects
10. Macroeconomic factors impacting crypto markets

Why do people want to know RollX's price today?

People want to know RollX (ROLL) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing investment gains/losses, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for RollX

RollX (ROLL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROLL in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RollX (ROLL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RollX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RollX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROLL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RollX Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest RollX in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with RollX? Buying ROLL is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy RollX. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your RollX (ROLL) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and RollX will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy RollX (ROLL) Guide

What can you do with RollX

Owning RollX allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying RollX (ROLL) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RollX (ROLL)

RollX is a Base native, decentralized trading platform for spot and perpetual markets, designed to deliver centralized exchange level performance while preserving the transparency and self custody of decentralized finance. It is built to function as a unified liquidity and risk engine for the onchain asset economy, addressing a core structural challenge: transforming asset issuance into deep, efficiently priced, and professionally executed markets. By integrating spot trading, perpetual futures, collateral management, and risk controls into a single coherent architecture, RollX reduces liquidity fragmentation, improves capital efficiency, and enables institutional-grade execution across the Base ecosystem.

RollX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RollX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RollX Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeCardano Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RollX

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:59:32 (UTC+8)

RollX (ROLL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about RollX

ROLL USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ROLL with leverage. Explore ROLL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade RollX (ROLL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live RollX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROLL/USDT
￡0.1020175
￡0.1020175￡0.1020175
+1.60%
370.93K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ROLL-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ROLL
ROLL
GBP
GBP

1 ROLL = 0.101981 GBP