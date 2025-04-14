What is Polygon Ecosystem (POL)

POL is a next-generation token that can power a vast ecosystem of ZK-based L2 chains. It does that via a native re-staking protocol that allows POL holders to validate multiple chains and perform multiple roles on each of those chains, turning POL into a hyperproductive token.

What is the price of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) today? The live price of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) is 0.1857 USD . What is the market cap of Polygon Ecosystem (POL)? The current market cap of Polygon Ecosystem is $ 1.93B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of POL by its real-time market price of 0.1857 USD . What is the circulating supply of Polygon Ecosystem (POL)? The current circulating supply of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) is 10.40B USD . What was the highest price of Polygon Ecosystem (POL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) is 1.2911 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Polygon Ecosystem (POL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Polygon Ecosystem (POL) is $ 3.95M USD .

