Banana (BANANAS31) Tokenomics

Banana (BANANAS31) Information Banana is a community-driven meme launched 100% fairly on the BNB Smart Chain. The goal of Banana is to introduce the world to this fun measuring method. Elon Musk scaled Banana on Starship 31, making it the first meme ever to be sent to the moon. Official Website: http://bananaforscale.ai/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3d4f0513e8a29669b960f9dbca61861548a9a760 Buy BANANAS31 Now!

Banana (BANANAS31) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Banana (BANANAS31), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 71.17M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 71.17M All-Time High: $ 0.0741098 All-Time Low: $ 0.000318457851005224 Current Price: $ 0.007117

Banana (BANANAS31) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Banana (BANANAS31) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BANANAS31 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BANANAS31 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

