What is NATIX Network (NATIX)

NATIX is a global mapping network powered by their proprietary AI and camera DePIN. NATIX’s flagship product “Drive&” uses driver assistant apps (e.g. dashcam and navigation), token incentives, computer vision AI, and smartphone cameras to map the roads and support various mobility, autonomous driving, and smart city applications. With over 120k registered drivers and over 50 million km covered in only 12 months, NATIX is one of the fastest-growing DePINs globally.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NATIX Network What is the price of NATIX Network (NATIX) today? The live price of NATIX Network (NATIX) is 0.000638 USD . What is the market cap of NATIX Network (NATIX)? The current market cap of NATIX Network is $ 10.29M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NATIX by its real-time market price of 0.000638 USD . What is the circulating supply of NATIX Network (NATIX)? The current circulating supply of NATIX Network (NATIX) is 16.13B USD . What was the highest price of NATIX Network (NATIX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of NATIX Network (NATIX) is 0.00223 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NATIX Network (NATIX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NATIX Network (NATIX) is $ 16.37K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

