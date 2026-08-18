Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live KAIO price today is 0.01722 GBP.KAIO market cap is 11,731,125 GBP. Track real-time KAIO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live KAIO price today is 0.01722 GBP.KAIO market cap is 11,731,125 GBP. Track real-time KAIO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About KAIO

KAIO Price Info

What is KAIO

KAIO Official Website

KAIO Tokenomics

KAIO Price Forecast

KAIO History

KAIO Buying Guide

KAIO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KAIO Spot

KAIO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KAIO Logo

KAIO Price(KAIO)

1 KAIO to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0125852
￡0.0125852￡0.0125852
-3.63%1D
GBP
KAIO (KAIO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:31:31 (UTC+8)

KAIO Price Today

The live KAIO (KAIO) price today is ￡ 0.01722, with a 3.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01722 per KAIO.

KAIO currently ranks #716 by market capitalisation at ￡ 11.73M, with a circulating supply of 681.25M KAIO. During the last 24 hours, KAIO traded between ￡ 0.01715 (low) and ￡ 0.01872 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1883016084781741322, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0191931048103319208.

In short-term performance, KAIO moved -1.04% in the last hour and +3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.64K.

KAIO (KAIO) Market Information

No.716

￡ 11.73M
￡ 11.73M￡ 11.73M

￡ 64.64K
￡ 64.64K￡ 64.64K

￡ 172.20M
￡ 172.20M￡ 172.20M

681.25M
681.25M 681.25M

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

6.81%

ETH

The current Market Cap of KAIO is ￡ 11.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.64K. The circulating supply of KAIO is 681.25M, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 172.20M.

KAIO Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01715
￡ 0.01715￡ 0.01715
24H Low
￡ 0.01872
￡ 0.01872￡ 0.01872
24H High

￡ 0.01715
￡ 0.01715￡ 0.01715

￡ 0.01872
￡ 0.01872￡ 0.01872

￡ 0.1883016084781741322
￡ 0.1883016084781741322￡ 0.1883016084781741322

￡ 0.0191931048103319208
￡ 0.0191931048103319208￡ 0.0191931048103319208

-1.04%

-3.63%

+3.11%

+3.11%

KAIO (KAIO) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of KAIO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0004741-3.63%
30 Days￡ +0.00127+7.96%
60 Days￡ -0.01078-38.50%
90 Days￡ -0.04325-71.53%
KAIO Price Change Today

Today, KAIO recorded a change of ￡ -0.0004741 (-3.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KAIO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00127 (+7.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KAIO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KAIO saw a change of ￡ -0.01078 (-38.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KAIO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.04325 (-71.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KAIO (KAIO)?

Check out the KAIO Price History page now.

Analysis for KAIO

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate KAIO recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

KAIO market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the KAIO market: bullish, bullish 68% | bearish 32%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** KAIO_USDT is currently trading at 0.0389 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated 3.0% below the central pivot level of 0.0401, positioned in the lower portion of the central axis within the hub system. Both the MA group and EMA group show a 3-4 tier distribution of buy orders, with short-term moving averages arranged in an upward trend. The price remains above the S1 support level (0.0375) by 3.7%, leaving room before reaching the central resistance zone. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator maintains a golden cross configuration, with both the fast and slow lines hovering near the zero axis. The RSI index is in a neutral range, indicating no clear directional bias in bullish or bearish momentum. The short-term moving average system aligns with the MACD direction, while medium- to long-term momentum appears relatively dispersed. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 (0.0428) lies 10.0% above the current price, serving as a nearby resistance reference. On the downside, S1 (0.0375) is 3.6% below the current price, acting as a near-term support level. Meanwhile, the central pivot point at 0.0401, located 3.0% away from the current price, continues to be tested as a critical short-term boundary between bullish and bearish forces.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for KAIO

KAIO (KAIO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAIO in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KAIO (KAIO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KAIO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KAIO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAIO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KAIO Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest KAIO in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with KAIO? Buying KAIO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy KAIO. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your KAIO (KAIO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and KAIO will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy KAIO (KAIO) Guide

What can you do with KAIO

Owning KAIO allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying KAIO (KAIO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is KAIO (KAIO)

KAIO is a cross-chain RWA tokenization protocol that enables asset managers to issue regulated fund products on-chain, providing institutional investors and retail users with secure, composable access to diversified yield. KAIO transforms tokenization from closed platforms into open, programmable financial infrastructure - bridging TradFi and DeFi through a compliant, auditable, and cross-chain architecture, targeting the $30 trillion tokenized-asset market.

KAIO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KAIO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official KAIO Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KAIO

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:31:31 (UTC+8)

KAIO (KAIO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about KAIO

KAIO USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KAIO with leverage. Explore KAIO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade KAIO (KAIO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KAIO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAIO/USDC
￡0.0125779
￡0.0125779￡0.0125779
-3.52%
3.15M (USDT)
KAIO/USDT
￡0.012556
￡0.012556￡0.012556
-3.80%
3.64M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.2555
￡0.2555￡0.2555

+16.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0104025
￡0.0104025￡0.0104025

+1.78%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02826341
￡0.02826341￡0.02826341

+9.46%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0497495
￡0.0497495￡0.0497495

-1.23%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000322295
￡0.000322295￡0.000322295

+204.48%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0064897
￡0.0064897￡0.0064897

+23.47%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

￡0.000177901
￡0.000177901￡0.000177901

+15.49%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.2555
￡0.2555￡0.2555

+16.66%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

￡0.1505844
￡0.1505844￡0.1505844

+16.19%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAIO-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

KAIO
KAIO
GBP
GBP

1 KAIO = 0.0125706 GBP