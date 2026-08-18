KAIO Price Today

The live KAIO (KAIO) price today is ￡ 0.01722, with a 3.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01722 per KAIO.

KAIO currently ranks #716 by market capitalisation at ￡ 11.73M, with a circulating supply of 681.25M KAIO. During the last 24 hours, KAIO traded between ￡ 0.01715 (low) and ￡ 0.01872 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1883016084781741322, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0191931048103319208.

In short-term performance, KAIO moved -1.04% in the last hour and +3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.64K.

KAIO (KAIO) Market Information

Rank No.716 Market Cap ￡ 11.73M￡ 11.73M ￡ 11.73M Volume (24H) ￡ 64.64K￡ 64.64K ￡ 64.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 172.20M￡ 172.20M ￡ 172.20M Circulation Supply 681.25M 681.25M 681.25M Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 6.81% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of KAIO is ￡ 11.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.64K. The circulating supply of KAIO is 681.25M, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 172.20M.