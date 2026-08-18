KAIO Price(KAIO)
The live KAIO (KAIO) price today is ￡ 0.01722, with a 3.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01722 per KAIO.
KAIO currently ranks #716 by market capitalisation at ￡ 11.73M, with a circulating supply of 681.25M KAIO. During the last 24 hours, KAIO traded between ￡ 0.01715 (low) and ￡ 0.01872 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1883016084781741322, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0191931048103319208.
In short-term performance, KAIO moved -1.04% in the last hour and +3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.64K.
No.716
6.81%
ETH
The current Market Cap of KAIO is ￡ 11.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.64K. The circulating supply of KAIO is 681.25M, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 172.20M.
-1.04%
-3.63%
+3.11%
+3.11%
Track the price changes of KAIO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0004741
|-3.63%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00127
|+7.96%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01078
|-38.50%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.04325
|-71.53%
Today, KAIO recorded a change of ￡ -0.0004741 (-3.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00127 (+7.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, KAIO saw a change of ￡ -0.01078 (-38.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.04325 (-71.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KAIO (KAIO)?
Check out the KAIO Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate KAIO recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the KAIO market: bullish, bullish 68% | bearish 32%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
**Market Structure** KAIO_USDT is currently trading at 0.0389 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated 3.0% below the central pivot level of 0.0401, positioned in the lower portion of the central axis within the hub system. Both the MA group and EMA group show a 3-4 tier distribution of buy orders, with short-term moving averages arranged in an upward trend. The price remains above the S1 support level (0.0375) by 3.7%, leaving room before reaching the central resistance zone. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator maintains a golden cross configuration, with both the fast and slow lines hovering near the zero axis. The RSI index is in a neutral range, indicating no clear directional bias in bullish or bearish momentum. The short-term moving average system aligns with the MACD direction, while medium- to long-term momentum appears relatively dispersed. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 (0.0428) lies 10.0% above the current price, serving as a nearby resistance reference. On the downside, S1 (0.0375) is 3.6% below the current price, acting as a near-term support level. Meanwhile, the central pivot point at 0.0401, located 3.0% away from the current price, continues to be tested as a critical short-term boundary between bullish and bearish forces.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of KAIO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with KAIO? Buying KAIO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy KAIO. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your KAIO (KAIO) Buying journey.
Owning KAIO allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying KAIO (KAIO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
KAIO is a cross-chain RWA tokenization protocol that enables asset managers to issue regulated fund products on-chain, providing institutional investors and retail users with secure, composable access to diversified yield. KAIO transforms tokenization from closed platforms into open, programmable financial infrastructure - bridging TradFi and DeFi through a compliant, auditable, and cross-chain architecture, targeting the $30 trillion tokenized-asset market.
For a more in-depth understanding of KAIO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on KAIO with leverage. Explore KAIO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live KAIO price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.