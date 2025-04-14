What is Kinetic (JOULE)

Kinetic is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built to enable users to unlock the value of their digital assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a secure and efficient way. By leveraging Flare's Time Series Oracle (FTSOv2) and FAssets, Kinetic aims to empower users to integrate non-smart contract assets into the DeFi ecosystem. With a focus on seamless, decentralized access, Kinetic enhances liquidity and utility for a wide range of Stargate assets while maintaining a user-friendly platform for lending, borrowing, and staking opportunities.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kinetic What is the price of Kinetic (JOULE) today? The live price of Kinetic (JOULE) is 0.00985 USD . What is the market cap of Kinetic (JOULE)? The current market cap of Kinetic is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JOULE by its real-time market price of 0.00985 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kinetic (JOULE)? The current circulating supply of Kinetic (JOULE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Kinetic (JOULE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kinetic (JOULE) is 0.02691 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kinetic (JOULE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kinetic (JOULE) is $ 17.81K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

