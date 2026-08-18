FUNToken Price Today

The live FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) price today is ￡ 0.0046593, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNTOKEN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0046593 per FUNTOKEN.

FUNToken currently ranks #659 by market capitalisation at ￡ 50.35M, with a circulating supply of 10.81B FUNTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, FUNTOKEN traded between ￡ 0.0044436 (low) and ￡ 0.0046598 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.246633418500423415, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0002367413954976207.

In short-term performance, FUNTOKEN moved +0.65% in the last hour and +4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.67K.

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Market Information

Rank No.659 Market Cap ￡ 50.35M￡ 50.35M ￡ 50.35M Volume (24H) ￡ 65.67K￡ 65.67K ￡ 65.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 50.35M￡ 50.35M ￡ 50.35M Circulation Supply 10.81B 10.81B 10.81B Total Supply 10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of FUNToken is ￡ 50.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.67K. The circulating supply of FUNTOKEN is 10.81B, with a total supply of 10806201658.39802549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 50.35M.