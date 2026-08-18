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The live FUNToken price today is 0.0046593 GBP.FUNTOKEN market cap is 50,349,335.386973920165557 GBP. Track real-time FUNTOKEN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live FUNToken price today is 0.0046593 GBP.FUNTOKEN market cap is 50,349,335.386973920165557 GBP. Track real-time FUNTOKEN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About FUNTOKEN

FUNTOKEN Price Info

What is FUNTOKEN

FUNTOKEN Official Website

FUNTOKEN Tokenomics

FUNTOKEN Price Forecast

FUNTOKEN History

FUNTOKEN Buying Guide

FUNTOKEN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FUNTOKEN Spot

FUNTOKEN USDT-M Futures

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FUNToken Price(FUNTOKEN)

1 FUNTOKEN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.003401289
￡0.003401289￡0.003401289
+2.74%1D
GBP
FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:42:12 (UTC+8)

FUNToken Price Today

The live FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) price today is ￡ 0.0046593, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNTOKEN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0046593 per FUNTOKEN.

FUNToken currently ranks #659 by market capitalisation at ￡ 50.35M, with a circulating supply of 10.81B FUNTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, FUNTOKEN traded between ￡ 0.0044436 (low) and ￡ 0.0046598 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.246633418500423415, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0002367413954976207.

In short-term performance, FUNTOKEN moved +0.65% in the last hour and +4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.67K.

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Market Information

No.659

￡ 50.35M
￡ 50.35M￡ 50.35M

￡ 65.67K
￡ 65.67K￡ 65.67K

￡ 50.35M
￡ 50.35M￡ 50.35M

10.81B
10.81B 10.81B

10,806,201,658.39802549
10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549

ETH

The current Market Cap of FUNToken is ￡ 50.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.67K. The circulating supply of FUNTOKEN is 10.81B, with a total supply of 10806201658.39802549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 50.35M.

FUNToken Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0044436
￡ 0.0044436￡ 0.0044436
24H Low
￡ 0.0046598
￡ 0.0046598￡ 0.0046598
24H High

￡ 0.0044436
￡ 0.0044436￡ 0.0044436

￡ 0.0046598
￡ 0.0046598￡ 0.0046598

￡ 0.246633418500423415
￡ 0.246633418500423415￡ 0.246633418500423415

￡ 0.0002367413954976207
￡ 0.0002367413954976207￡ 0.0002367413954976207

+0.65%

+2.74%

+4.37%

+4.37%

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of FUNToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00009071+2.74%
30 Days￡ +0.0007426+18.95%
60 Days￡ +0.002256+93.87%
90 Days￡ +0.0038455+472.53%
FUNToken Price Change Today

Today, FUNTOKEN recorded a change of ￡ +0.00009071 (+2.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FUNToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0007426 (+18.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FUNToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUNTOKEN saw a change of ￡ +0.002256 (+93.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FUNToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0038455 (+472.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of FUNToken (FUNTOKEN)?

Check out the FUNToken Price History page now.

Analysis for FUNToken

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate FUNToken recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence FUNToken's prices?

Several key factors influence FUNToken prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Adoption and usage within gaming/entertainment platforms
4. Partnership announcements and platform integrations
5. Regulatory news affecting utility tokens
6. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
7. Token utility and demand for gaming services
8. Community engagement and social media buzz
9. Technical developments and platform updates
10. Supply dynamics and tokenomics structure

Why do people want to know FUNToken's price today?

People want to know FUNToken price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, timing buy/sell orders, portfolio valuation, market trend analysis, and risk management. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility, assess investment performance, and determine optimal entry/exit points in this gaming-focused cryptocurrency.

Price Prediction for FUNToken

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUNTOKEN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FUNToken could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FUNToken will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FUNTOKEN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FUNToken Price Prediction.

About FUNToken

FunFair (FUN) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to provide low cost, high quality, transparent casino experiences that are 'Guaranteed Fair'. The platform's native utility token, FUN, is an integral part of the ecosystem and is used for every aspect of the platform's gaming experience. The FUN token powers every aspect of FunFair's Ethereum-based casino platform and protocol. Changes in the platform's features or rules are governed by holders of the FUN token, demonstrating a democratic governance protocol. The FunFair platform and its FUN token offer a decentralized gaming environment, where the need for intermediaries is eliminated, and players can have full confidence in the integrity of the games they're playing.

How to buy & Invest FUNToken in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with FUNToken? Buying FUNTOKEN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy FUNToken. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and FUNToken will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Guide

What can you do with FUNToken

Owning FUNToken allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FUNToken (FUNTOKEN)

Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.

FUNToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FUNToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUNToken

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:42:12 (UTC+8)

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about FUNToken

FUNTOKEN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FUNTOKEN with leverage. Explore FUNTOKEN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FUNToken price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FUNTOKEN/USDT
￡0.003401654
￡0.003401654￡0.003401654
+2.72%
14.55M (USDT)
FUNTOKEN/USDC
￡0.003388003
￡0.003388003￡0.003388003
+2.48%
12.50M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FUNTOKEN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

FUNTOKEN
FUNTOKEN
GBP
GBP

1 FUNTOKEN = 0.003401289 GBP