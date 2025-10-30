The live FreeStyle Classic price today is 0.0617 USD. Track real-time FST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FST price trend easily at MEXC now.The live FreeStyle Classic price today is 0.0617 USD. Track real-time FST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FST price trend easily at MEXC now.

FreeStyle Classic Logo

FreeStyle Classic Price(FST)

1 FST to USD Live Price:

$0.0617
$0.0617$0.0617
-13.42%1D
USD
FreeStyle Classic (FST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:30:40 (UTC+8)

FreeStyle Classic (FST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06158
$ 0.06158$ 0.06158
24H Low
$ 0.07668
$ 0.07668$ 0.07668
24H High

$ 0.06158
$ 0.06158$ 0.06158

$ 0.07668
$ 0.07668$ 0.07668

$ 0.16619478956911515
$ 0.16619478956911515$ 0.16619478956911515

$ 0.025653004858575232
$ 0.025653004858575232$ 0.025653004858575232

-3.31%

-13.42%

-26.37%

-26.37%

FreeStyle Classic (FST) real-time price is $ 0.0617. Over the past 24 hours, FST traded between a low of $ 0.06158 and a high of $ 0.07668, showing active market volatility. FST's all-time high price is $ 0.16619478956911515, while its all-time low price is $ 0.025653004858575232.

In terms of short-term performance, FST has changed by -3.31% over the past hour, -13.42% over 24 hours, and -26.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FreeStyle Classic (FST) Market Information

No.1387

$ 5.05M
$ 5.05M$ 5.05M

$ 53.78K
$ 53.78K$ 53.78K

$ 61.70M
$ 61.70M$ 61.70M

81.85M
81.85M 81.85M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

8.18%

BSC

The current Market Cap of FreeStyle Classic is $ 5.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.78K. The circulating supply of FST is 81.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.70M.

FreeStyle Classic (FST) Price History USD

Track the price changes of FreeStyle Classic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0095636-13.42%
30 Days$ -0.04138-40.15%
60 Days$ +0.02398+63.57%
90 Days$ +0.0517+517.00%
FreeStyle Classic Price Change Today

Today, FST recorded a change of $ -0.0095636 (-13.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FreeStyle Classic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.04138 (-40.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FreeStyle Classic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FST saw a change of $ +0.02398 (+63.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FreeStyle Classic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0517 (+517.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of FreeStyle Classic (FST)?

Check out the FreeStyle Classic Price History page now.

What is FreeStyle Classic (FST)

FreeStyle Classic isn’t just entertainment—it’s a cultural icon reborn on-chain. From the street to the global stage, FreeStyle has always been more than sport; it’s a lifestyle, a language, and a movement. That legacy now evolves into Web3: where culture, memes, and communities collide, and every participant becomes a co-owner of the story.

FreeStyle Classic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FreeStyle Classic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FreeStyle Classic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FreeStyle Classic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FreeStyle Classic Price Prediction (USD)

How much will FreeStyle Classic (FST) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your FreeStyle Classic (FST) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for FreeStyle Classic.

Check the FreeStyle Classic price prediction now!

FreeStyle Classic (FST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FreeStyle Classic (FST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FST token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FreeStyle Classic (FST)

Looking for how to buy FreeStyle Classic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FreeStyle Classic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FST to Local Currencies

1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to VND
1,623.6355
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AUD
A$0.093784
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to GBP
0.046275
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to EUR
0.053062
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to USD
$0.0617
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MYR
RM0.25914
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TRY
2.589549
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to JPY
¥9.5018
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ARS
ARS$88.649326
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to RUB
4.950808
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to INR
5.471556
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to IDR
Rp1,028.332922
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PHP
3.635981
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to EGP
￡E.2.91224
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BRL
R$0.331946
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to CAD
C$0.085763
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BDT
7.543442
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to NGN
89.549529
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to COP
$241.015625
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ZAR
R.1.066793
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to UAH
2.590783
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TZS
T.Sh.151.5969
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to VES
Bs13.5123
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to CLP
$58.1214
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PKR
Rs17.419144
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to KZT
32.73185
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to THB
฿2.001548
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TWD
NT$1.894807
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AED
د.إ0.226439
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to CHF
Fr0.04936
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to HKD
HK$0.478792
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AMD
֏23.61259
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MAD
.د.م0.568874
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MXN
$1.140833
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SAR
ريال0.231375
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ETB
Br9.43393
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to KES
KSh7.971023
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to JOD
د.أ0.0437453
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PLN
0.225205
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to RON
лв0.270246
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SEK
kr0.581214
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BGN
лв0.103656
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to HUF
Ft20.6695
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to CZK
1.295083
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to KWD
د.ك0.0188802
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ILS
0.200525
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BOB
Bs0.42573
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AZN
0.10489
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TJS
SM0.56764
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to GEL
0.167824
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AOA
Kz56.553603
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BHD
.د.ب0.0231992
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BMD
$0.0617
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to DKK
kr0.396731
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to HNL
L1.620859
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MUR
2.811669
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to NAD
$1.055687
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to NOK
kr0.620085
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to NZD
$0.106741
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PAB
B/.0.0617
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PGK
K0.262842
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to QAR
ر.ق0.224588
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to RSD
дин.6.236019
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to UZS
soʻm743.373323
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ALL
L5.130972
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ANG
ƒ0.110443
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to AWG
ƒ0.110443
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BBD
$0.1234
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BAM
KM0.103656
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BIF
Fr182.5086
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BND
$0.079593
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BSD
$0.0617
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to JMD
$9.859043
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to KHR
247.790902
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to KMF
Fr26.0991
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to LAK
1,341.304321
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to LKR
රු18.782097
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MDL
L1.045815
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MGA
Ar276.68131
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MOP
P0.4936
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MVR
0.94401
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MWK
MK107.117987
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to MZN
MT3.943247
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to NPR
रु8.702168
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to PYG
437.5764
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to RWF
Fr89.5267
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SBD
$0.507791
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SCR
0.855779
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SRD
$2.384088
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SVC
$0.539258
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to SZL
L1.055687
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TMT
m0.216567
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TND
د.ت0.1811512
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to TTD
$0.417709
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to UGX
Sh214.9628
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to XAF
Fr34.8605
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to XCD
$0.16659
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to XOF
Fr34.8605
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to XPF
Fr6.2934
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BWP
P0.821227
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to BZD
$0.124017
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to CVE
$5.84916
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to DJF
Fr10.9209
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to DOP
$3.959906
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to DZD
د.ج8.019149
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to FJD
$0.139442
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to GNF
Fr536.4815
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to GTQ
Q0.472005
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to GYD
$12.90764
1 FreeStyle Classic(FST) to ISK
kr7.5891

For a more in-depth understanding of FreeStyle Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FreeStyle Classic Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FreeStyle Classic

How much is FreeStyle Classic (FST) worth today?
The live FST price in USD is 0.0617 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FST to USD price?
The current price of FST to USD is $ 0.0617. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of FreeStyle Classic?
The market cap for FST is $ 5.05M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FST?
The circulating supply of FST is 81.85M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FST?
FST achieved an ATH price of 0.16619478956911515 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FST?
FST saw an ATL price of 0.025653004858575232 USD.
What is the trading volume of FST?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FST is $ 53.78K USD.
Will FST go higher this year?
FST might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FST price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
