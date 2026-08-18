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The live Brevis price today is 0.06316 GBP.BREV market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BREV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Brevis price today is 0.06316 GBP.BREV market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BREV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Brevis Price(BREV)

1 BREV to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0461141
￡0.0461141￡0.0461141
-4.64%1D
GBP
Brevis (BREV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:21:37 (UTC+8)

Brevis Price Today

The live Brevis (BREV) price today is ￡ 0.06316, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06316 per BREV.

Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between ￡ 0.06286 (low) and ￡ 0.06687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BREV moved +0.03% in the last hour and -10.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.45K.

Brevis (BREV) Market Information

--
----

￡ 57.45K
￡ 57.45K￡ 57.45K

￡ 63.16M
￡ 63.16M￡ 63.16M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.45K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 63.16M.

Brevis Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06286
￡ 0.06286￡ 0.06286
24H Low
￡ 0.06687
￡ 0.06687￡ 0.06687
24H High

￡ 0.06286
￡ 0.06286￡ 0.06286

￡ 0.06687
￡ 0.06687￡ 0.06687

--
----

--
----

+0.03%

-4.64%

-10.35%

-10.35%

Brevis (BREV) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Brevis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0022438-4.64%
30 Days￡ -0.01129-15.17%
60 Days￡ -0.01454-18.72%
90 Days￡ -0.04734-42.85%
Brevis Price Change Today

Today, BREV recorded a change of ￡ -0.0022438 (-4.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Brevis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01129 (-15.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Brevis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BREV saw a change of ￡ -0.01454 (-18.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Brevis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.04734 (-42.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Brevis (BREV)?

Check out the Brevis Price History page now.

Analysis for Brevis

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Brevis recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Brevis market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BREV market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

BREV_USDT is trading at 0.06675 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R1 pivot point of 0.06654 and firmly held above the central support level of 0.06589. In the short term, the moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, with price hovering between the middle and upper Bollinger Band lines, indicating an upward shift in the overall market structure. Currently, the price is situated within the transitional zone between the near-term resistance area and the central support zone, maintaining a pattern of upward probing after a period of range-bound consolidation. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging above the zero axis, signaling concentrated buying momentum. The 5-day and 6-day moving averages are both trending upward, confirming the short-term trend direction as indicated by the EMA group. The RSI remains in a neutral range, not yet entering overbought territory, while the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that momentum has not yet reached extreme levels. Volatility remains stable, with both long and short positions actively rotating around the current price level, without any clear signs of one-sided acceleration. On the upside, the immediate resistance lies at the R2 level of 0.06732, approximately 0.86% above the current price. On the downside, the first support is found at the R1-turned-support level of 0.06654, roughly 0.31% below the current price. Further defensive support is positioned at the central pivot of 0.06589 and the S1 level of 0.06511, which are approximately 1.29% and 2.46% below the current price, respectively.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Brevis's prices?

Several key factors influence Brevis (BREV) token prices:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence directly impact BREV pricing.

Adoption & Usage: Real-world implementation of Brevis zero-knowledge proof technology drives demand.

Technical Development: Protocol upgrades, new features, and partnerships affect token value.

Supply Dynamics: Token distribution, staking mechanisms, and circulating supply influence price movements.

Regulatory Environment: Crypto regulations and compliance requirements impact investor confidence.

Competition: Performance relative to other zero-knowledge and privacy-focused projects.

Why do people want to know Brevis's price today?

People want to know Brevis (BREV) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, calculating profits/losses, and staying updated on investment value changes in real-time.

Price Prediction for Brevis

Brevis (BREV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BREV in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Brevis (BREV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Brevis could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Brevis will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BREV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Brevis Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Brevis in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Brevis? Buying BREV is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Brevis. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Brevis (BREV) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Brevis will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Brevis (BREV) Guide

What can you do with Brevis

Owning Brevis allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Brevis (BREV) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Brevis (BREV)

Brevis is a smart verifiable computing platform that provides the foundational infrastructure for scalable, trustless computation across blockchain, data, and AI systems. Its mission is to build the Infinite Compute Layer: an open, decentralized compute network where any program or data query that is impossible to run on-chain can be executed off-chain and verified on-chain through ZK proofs with millions times lower costs and latency.

Brevis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Brevis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Brevis Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeBinance HODLer Airdrops

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Brevis

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:21:37 (UTC+8)

Brevis (BREV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Brevis

BREV USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BREV with leverage. Explore BREV USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Brevis (BREV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Brevis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BREV/USDT
￡0.0460411
￡0.0460411￡0.0460411
-4.84%
881.33K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BREV-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BREV
BREV
GBP
GBP

1 BREV = 0.0461068 GBP