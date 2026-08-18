Brevis Price(BREV)
The live Brevis (BREV) price today is ￡ 0.06316, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06316 per BREV.
Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between ￡ 0.06286 (low) and ￡ 0.06687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, BREV moved +0.03% in the last hour and -10.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.45K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.45K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 63.16M.
+0.03%
-4.64%
-10.35%
-10.35%
Track the price changes of Brevis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0022438
|-4.64%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01129
|-15.17%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01454
|-18.72%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.04734
|-42.85%
Today, BREV recorded a change of ￡ -0.0022438 (-4.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01129 (-15.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BREV saw a change of ￡ -0.01454 (-18.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.04734 (-42.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Brevis (BREV)?
Check out the Brevis Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Brevis recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BREV market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|R1 < Price ≤ R2
|Between R1‑R2
|Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.
BREV_USDT is trading at 0.06675 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R1 pivot point of 0.06654 and firmly held above the central support level of 0.06589. In the short term, the moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, with price hovering between the middle and upper Bollinger Band lines, indicating an upward shift in the overall market structure. Currently, the price is situated within the transitional zone between the near-term resistance area and the central support zone, maintaining a pattern of upward probing after a period of range-bound consolidation. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging above the zero axis, signaling concentrated buying momentum. The 5-day and 6-day moving averages are both trending upward, confirming the short-term trend direction as indicated by the EMA group. The RSI remains in a neutral range, not yet entering overbought territory, while the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that momentum has not yet reached extreme levels. Volatility remains stable, with both long and short positions actively rotating around the current price level, without any clear signs of one-sided acceleration. On the upside, the immediate resistance lies at the R2 level of 0.06732, approximately 0.86% above the current price. On the downside, the first support is found at the R1-turned-support level of 0.06654, roughly 0.31% below the current price. Further defensive support is positioned at the central pivot of 0.06589 and the S1 level of 0.06511, which are approximately 1.29% and 2.46% below the current price, respectively.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Brevis could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Brevis is a smart verifiable computing platform that provides the foundational infrastructure for scalable, trustless computation across blockchain, data, and AI systems. Its mission is to build the Infinite Compute Layer: an open, decentralized compute network where any program or data query that is impossible to run on-chain can be executed off-chain and verified on-chain through ZK proofs with millions times lower costs and latency.
For a more in-depth understanding of Brevis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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