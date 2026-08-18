Brevis Price Today

The live Brevis (BREV) price today is ￡ 0.06316, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06316 per BREV.

Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between ￡ 0.06286 (low) and ￡ 0.06687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BREV moved +0.03% in the last hour and -10.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.45K.

Brevis (BREV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 57.45K￡ 57.45K ￡ 57.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 63.16M￡ 63.16M ￡ 63.16M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.45K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 63.16M.