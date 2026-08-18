Emblem Vault Price Today

The live Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) price today is ￡ 0.004501, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMBLEM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004501 per EMBLEM.

Emblem Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- EMBLEM. During the last 24 hours, EMBLEM traded between ￡ 0.004417 (low) and ￡ 0.004594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EMBLEM moved +0.91% in the last hour and +6.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 81.38K.

Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 81.38K￡ 81.38K ￡ 81.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.50M￡ 4.50M ￡ 4.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Emblem Vault is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 81.38K. The circulating supply of EMBLEM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.50M.