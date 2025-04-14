What is DevvE (DEVVE)

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

1 DEVVE to VND ₫ 17,007.6753 1 DEVVE to AUD A$ 1.048014 1 DEVVE to GBP ￡ 0.497475 1 DEVVE to EUR € 0.577071 1 DEVVE to USD $ 0.6633 1 DEVVE to MYR RM 2.925153 1 DEVVE to TRY ₺ 25.231932 1 DEVVE to JPY ¥ 94.904964 1 DEVVE to RUB ₽ 54.748782 1 DEVVE to INR ₹ 57.0438 1 DEVVE to IDR Rp 11,242.371195 1 DEVVE to KRW ₩ 942.184485 1 DEVVE to PHP ₱ 37.794834 1 DEVVE to EGP ￡E. 33.815034 1 DEVVE to BRL R$ 3.886938 1 DEVVE to CAD C$ 0.915354 1 DEVVE to BDT ৳ 80.425125 1 DEVVE to NGN ₦ 1,061.28 1 DEVVE to UAH ₴ 27.400923 1 DEVVE to VES Bs 47.0943 1 DEVVE to PKR Rs 185.584707 1 DEVVE to KZT ₸ 342.077076 1 DEVVE to THB ฿ 22.233816 1 DEVVE to TWD NT$ 21.504186 1 DEVVE to AED د.إ 2.434311 1 DEVVE to CHF Fr 0.537273 1 DEVVE to HKD HK$ 5.140575 1 DEVVE to MAD .د.م 6.155424 1 DEVVE to MXN $ 13.372128

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DevvE What is the price of DevvE (DEVVE) today? The live price of DevvE (DEVVE) is 0.6633 USD . What is the market cap of DevvE (DEVVE)? The current market cap of DevvE is $ 59.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEVVE by its real-time market price of 0.6633 USD . What is the circulating supply of DevvE (DEVVE)? The current circulating supply of DevvE (DEVVE) is 89.58M USD . What was the highest price of DevvE (DEVVE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of DevvE (DEVVE) is 2.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DevvE (DEVVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of DevvE (DEVVE) is $ 120.53K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

