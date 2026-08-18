CKBTC Price Today

The live CKBTC (CKBTC) price today is ￡ 0.9992, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKBTC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.9992 per CKBTC.

CKBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CKBTC. During the last 24 hours, CKBTC traded between ￡ 0.9992 (low) and ￡ 0.9992 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CKBTC moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 0.01.

CKBTC (CKBTC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 0.01￡ 0.01 ￡ 0.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain CKBTC

The current Market Cap of CKBTC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 0.01. The circulating supply of CKBTC is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.