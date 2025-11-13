Cherry AI (AIBOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cherry AI (AIBOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 138.35K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 221.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 624.60K
All-Time High: $ 0.0393
All-Time Low: $ 0.000571682621317383
Current Price: $ 0.0006246

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Information Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities. Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities. Official Website: https://www.cherrybot.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.cherrybot.co/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/6V6YhTMR3hXbvHrMmMQ4vMG3gUWwifc57ZsEjRTbAsdH

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cherry AI (AIBOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIBOT's tokenomics, explore AIBOT token's live price!

