Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cherry AI (AIBOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIBOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Cherry AI (AIBOT) Price History
Analysing the price history of AIBOT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
AIBOT Price Prediction
Want to know where AIBOT might be heading? Our AIBOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
