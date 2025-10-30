The live Cherry AI price today is 0.00101 USD. Track real-time AIBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIBOT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Cherry AI price today is 0.00101 USD. Track real-time AIBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIBOT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Cherry AI Logo

Cherry AI Price(AIBOT)

1 AIBOT to USD Live Price:

$0.001015
$0.001015
-14.56%1D
USD
Cherry AI (AIBOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:18:23 (UTC+8)

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000859
$ 0.000859
24H Low
$ 0.00124
$ 0.00124
24H High

$ 0.000859
$ 0.000859

$ 0.00124
$ 0.00124

$ 0.07284724455622164
$ 0.07284724455622164

$ 0.000956629841186367
$ 0.000956629841186367

-1.47%

-14.56%

-21.04%

-21.04%

Cherry AI (AIBOT) real-time price is $ 0.00101. Over the past 24 hours, AIBOT traded between a low of $ 0.000859 and a high of $ 0.00124, showing active market volatility. AIBOT's all-time high price is $ 0.07284724455622164, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000956629841186367.

In terms of short-term performance, AIBOT has changed by -1.47% over the past hour, -14.56% over 24 hours, and -21.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Market Information

No.2814

$ 223.72K
$ 223.72K

$ 79.97K
$ 79.97K

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M

221.50M
221.50M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

22.15%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Cherry AI is $ 223.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.97K. The circulating supply of AIBOT is 221.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Cherry AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00017297-14.56%
30 Days$ -0.000381-27.40%
60 Days$ -0.006308-86.20%
90 Days$ -0.01899-94.95%
Cherry AI Price Change Today

Today, AIBOT recorded a change of $ -0.00017297 (-14.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cherry AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000381 (-27.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cherry AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIBOT saw a change of $ -0.006308 (-86.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cherry AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01899 (-94.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cherry AI (AIBOT)?

Check out the Cherry AI Price History page now.

What is Cherry AI (AIBOT)

Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities.

Cherry AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cherry AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIBOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cherry AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cherry AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cherry AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cherry AI (AIBOT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cherry AI (AIBOT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cherry AI.

Check the Cherry AI price prediction now!

Cherry AI (AIBOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cherry AI (AIBOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIBOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cherry AI (AIBOT)

Looking for how to buy Cherry AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cherry AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Cherry AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cherry AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cherry AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cherry AI

How much is Cherry AI (AIBOT) worth today?
The live AIBOT price in USD is 0.00101 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIBOT to USD price?
The current price of AIBOT to USD is $ 0.00101. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cherry AI?
The market cap for AIBOT is $ 223.72K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIBOT?
The circulating supply of AIBOT is 221.50M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIBOT?
AIBOT achieved an ATH price of 0.07284724455622164 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIBOT?
AIBOT saw an ATL price of 0.000956629841186367 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIBOT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIBOT is $ 79.97K USD.
Will AIBOT go higher this year?
AIBOT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIBOT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:18:23 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

