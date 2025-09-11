Understanding Depth Charts

In the world of cryptocurrency trading, the depth chart serves as a visual representation of the number of buy and sell orders in the market, offering traders invaluable insights. It not only reflects the activity level of users and trading volume on an exchange but also provides a key reference for assessing market depth and liquidity.





As the name suggests, a depth chart is a graphical representation of market depth. It allows users to view the number of buy and sell orders in a trading market and is commonly seen on order book–based exchanges. A depth chart reflects the activity of users and trading volume on an exchange, providing a clear picture of market depth and liquidity. For this reason, understanding how to read a depth chart is an essential skill for every trader.









A depth chart is a tool that visually represents market depth. Taking BTC Spot trading on MEXC as an example, a typical depth chart consists of the following key elements:





Horizontal axis (X-axis): Shows order prices, increasing from left to right, and reflects the overall price range in the market.

Vertical axis (Y-axis): Indicates the order quantity, i.e., the total number of buy or sell orders placed at each price level.

Green area: Represents the buy side (bids), or the collection of orders willing to purchase at the current price or lower. A larger green area indicates stronger buying pressure.

Red area: Represents the sell side (asks), or the collection of orders willing to sell at the current price or higher. A larger red area indicates stronger selling pressure.

Intersection point: Marks the current market price, where buying and selling forces are balanced.

Price range: Reflects the span of price fluctuations, indicating how much price movement the market is willing to accept.

















Interpreting a depth chart is crucial for traders, as it not only helps assess market depth but also reveals the balance of buying and selling forces.









Market depth refers to the market's ability to absorb buy and sell orders at a given price level. By analyzing a depth chart, traders can directly evaluate the quality of market depth:

Dense order book with tight spreads: If buy and sell orders are layered closely together at multiple price levels, it indicates better market depth. This means many orders are concentrated near the current price, allowing traders to execute transactions closer to market value and reduce trading costs.

Thin order book with wide gaps: Conversely, if there are large gaps between order levels, it suggests poor market depth. This indicates fewer orders at certain price levels, so traders may face wider spreads and greater price slippage when executing market orders, leading to higher trading costs.









The balance between buying and selling pressure is an important indicator for assessing market trends. By comparing the size of the red and green areas in a depth chart, traders can quickly gauge market sentiment:

Larger green area: Indicates stronger buying pressure, suggesting the market may be trending upward.

Larger red area: Indicates stronger selling pressure, suggesting the market may be trending downward.

Similar areas: Indicates a balance between buyers and sellers, suggesting the market may be in a consolidation phase.













Taking the BTC depth chart as an example, the chart displays buy and sell orders at different price levels. The green area on the left represents the buy side, showing the amount of BTC buyers are willing to purchase at various prices. The red area on the right represents the sell side, showing the amount sellers are willing to sell. From the chart, it can be observed that there is strong buy support around 112,230.37 USDT, while significant selling pressure appears near 114,314.58 USDT.













Lower trading costs: A market with strong depth means a larger number of orders, allowing traders to buy or sell at prices closer to the actual market level, thereby reducing transaction costs.

Avoid slippage: In markets with poor depth, there may be a large gap between the order price and the actual filled price, leading to slippage. By analyzing the depth chart, traders can anticipate market depth conditions in advance and avoid trading in conditions with high slippage risk.

Formulate trading strategies: By combining depth chart analysis with the comparison of buying and selling pressure, traders can design more precise strategies. For example, in markets with stronger buying pressure, buying on dips may be favorable; in markets with stronger selling pressure, selling on rallies may be more appropriate.









As an essential tool in cryptocurrency trading, the depth chart holds irreplaceable value for traders. By mastering how to interpret a depth chart, traders can better assess market depth and the balance of buying and selling pressure, enabling them to develop more precise trading strategies, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. However, it is important to note that cryptocurrency trading carries significant risks. Traders should fully understand these risks and exercise caution when investing.









